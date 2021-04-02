BLM mural defaced in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington police are looking for a group of people who wrote over the Black Live Matter Mural in town.

Officers got a call Wednesday about the mural on South Street.

Police say three people used chalk to cross out the letters in the Black Lives Matter Mural and wrote ‘White Lives Matter’, and ‘ALM,’ likely meaning All Lives Matter.

They believe it was done by two women and one man. The chalk has since been removed.

