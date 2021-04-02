Easter bundt cake with Gesine Prado

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonter and Food Network star Gesine Prado this week has been sharing some fun ways to celebrate Easter weekend. with some cake. baking tips for the upcoming Easter holiday.

Scott Fleishman joined Prado to make an Easter bundt cake with other variations. Find the recipe below.

YELLOW CAKE RECIPE (for golden eggs, cake layers, or bundt cake)

Ingredients:

3 cups (360 grams) King Arthur unbleached all-purpose flour

2 cups (396 grams) granulated sugar

8 ounces (2 sticks/226 grams) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 ¼ cups (295 ml) whole fat butter milk or soured milk (whole milk combined with 1 teaspoon of weak acid like lemon juice or white vinegar), room temperature

5 large eggs, room temperature

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Prepare cake tins, egg molds, or bundt pans by spraying liberally with baker’s non-stick spray. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg (if using). Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy (at least 5 minutes on medium- high speed). Can take up to 10 minutes. Scrape sides of bowl every few minutes using a rubber spatula. This is crucial. Otherwise you’re going to be left with errant chunks of butter in your finished batter. You’ll get little pockets of butter and sugar in the finished cake, crunchy divots in an otherwise beautifully moist cake. Patience!

Add eggs one at a time. Making sure each egg is perfectly incorporated before you add another. Scraping down sides of bowl after every few eggs. Add vanilla extract.

Add flour mixture and buttermilk in alternative pours, about 2 cups of flour and 1 cup of buttermilk each go. Mix on slow speed and scrape the bowl during the process.

Divide among pans. For cupcakes or smaller molds, check cake after 12 minutes. For 8″ or 9″ cake tins, check cake after 20 minutes. For bundt cakes, check cake after 40 minutes.

For the golden egg finish:

1 cup (198 grams) granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 ounces (56 grams) butter, melted

In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon.

Brush the cake, while still hot, with melted butter. Dredge in the cinnamon-sugar mixture.

