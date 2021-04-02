Advertisement

F-35′s scheduled for night flying for month of April

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Air National Guard will begin a three-week schedule of night flying starting, Tuesday, April 6th.

Takeoffs are scheduled to begin between 4:00pm-8:00pm and landings between 9:00pm and 10:00pm.

The fighter jets will be flying:

- Tuesday, April 6th through Saturday, April 10th

- Tuesday, April 13th through Friday, April 16th

- Tuesday, April 20th through Thursday, April 22nd

The 158th Fighter Wing will not conduct morning or early afternoon F-35 training missions during theses times except on Sunday, April 11, and Friday, April 23, takeoffs are scheduled between 12:00pm and 1:30 pm.

Airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing are required to conduct night operations to meet U.S. Air Force and Major Command requirements and proficiencies.

