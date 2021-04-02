Advertisement

New York ethics agency’s role in Cuomo allegations unclear

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The role of New York’s state ethics agency in the scandals involving Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains to be seen as impeachment investigators in the legislature and the attorney general’s office take the lead in investigating allegations of power abuses and improprieties.

The Joint Commission on Public Ethics is tasked with ensuring the governor, lawmakers and candidates for office follow state ethics rules.

But top Democratic lawmakers have said the agency does not have the political independence it needs to investigate allegations against the governor. The agency was created by legislation in 2011.

Critics have said it’s too secretive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
File photo
Vt. to allow 3-foot distancing in schools; COVID surge prompts student testing
church street wedding
Couple ties knot in impromptu Church Street wedding
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel

Latest News

CVU Yearbook
Putting together a yearbook during the pandemic
Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester
Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes
Manure spread
Farmers encouraged to hold off even as manure ban ends
Not learning in-person has created issues for students across the country, including making it...
Putting together a yearbook during the pandemic