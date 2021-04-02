NH adultery definition expanded to include same-sex couples

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court has expanded the definition of adultery to include same-sex infidelity.

The court ruled Thursday in the case of a man who sought a divorce on the grounds of adultery alleging that his wife had an affair with another woman. A lower court dismissed his petition based on a 2003 opinion that limited the definition of adultery to intercourse between people of the opposite sex.

But the Supreme Court overruled that decision, saying the old definition is inconsistent with the Legislature’s enactment of same-sex marriage in 2009.

