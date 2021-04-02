Advertisement

NH surveyed schools about return date before mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu’s mandate that all K-12 schools return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19 caught administrators and teachers off guard, though many schools were already on track to meet that deadline.

Among the two-thirds of schools that responded to a recent Department of Education survey, 60% began offering in-person instruction five days a week to all students who wanted it before April 1. Among the rest, 16% planned to reach that goal by April 19, and another 20% had planned to get there by May 3.

Critics of Sununu’s announcement Thursday noted that many teachers won’t be fully vaccinated by April 19. 

