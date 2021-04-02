Norwich Men’s Lax rolls Rivier

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men’s lacrosse team put on a dominant showing by rolling over Rivier 19-8 Wednesday night at Sabine Field. With the win, the Cadets move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC.

Russell Gilligan led the way for Norwich with five goals while Mitchell McKay and Payden Masaracchia each tallied four.

Norwich is back in action Saturday as they visit St. Joseph (Conn.)

