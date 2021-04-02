Advertisement

Norwich Men’s Lax rolls Rivier

Cadets cruise to 19-8 win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Norwich men’s lacrosse team put on a dominant showing by rolling over Rivier 19-8 Wednesday night at Sabine Field. With the win, the Cadets move to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the GNAC.

Russell Gilligan led the way for Norwich with five goals while Mitchell McKay and Payden Masaracchia each tallied four.

Norwich is back in action Saturday as they visit St. Joseph (Conn.)

