BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 10-year-old neutered male dog named max.

He loves his cuddles and his walks. An active boy for his age, and has never had more love to give. Max is looking for his next forever home. Trianna Kozak from the Humane Society of Chittenden County has more detail on this furry guy.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.