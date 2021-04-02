Putting together a yearbook during the pandemic

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - Not learning in-person has created issues for students across the country, including making it difficult for editors to get a yearbook together.

Editors for the yearbook at Champlain Valley Union High School say they were committed to leaving it normal length, about 200 pages despite being short on content.

They had nothing from last spring, and no big school wide events this year, so they instead filled it with students thoughts, personal pictures, COVID-19 content, and pictures they could gather while in school.

The club’s advisor says as they gathered content, they wanted an honest look at the year, but they also want good memories to look back on.

“I went into a classroom because we were desperate for photos. And I said all we have for photos is kids looking down, wearing a mask, looking down on their desks and one of the kids says ‘because that is just our life now.’ And I just kind of stood back and looked at the teacher and she said, okay we are going to do something fun,” said Carol Fox, the yearbook advisor.

The editors for the yearbook say they are excited to see the final result when it comes in.

