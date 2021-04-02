Advertisement

Sanders weighs in on pension deficit: ‘Pensions are promises’

Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File
Sen. Bernie Sanders/AP File(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Erin Brown
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders says pensions are promises made to workers and they must be kept.

His comment comes as the state faces a $3 billion deficit in the retirement funds for public sector employees.

The Vermont House Democrats have proposed a plan that would require teachers to pay more money into the system, stay in the workforce longer and receive fewer benefits.

Teachers and unions are fighting it.

Sanders says he will work with the legislature to find a solution.

“This is significantly and primarily a state issue but I do look forward to working with the unions and the state to see to see that we can come up with a fair program that solves the needs of everybody,” Sanders said.

The plan that lawmakers proposed also injects $150 million in federal funds to help close that $3 billion gap.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
File photo
Vt. to allow 3-foot distancing in schools; COVID surge prompts student testing
church street wedding
Couple ties knot in impromptu Church Street wedding
Rochelle Hager, 31, of Waterville, was an executive chef who posted popular TikTok videos and...
TikTok star Rochelle Hager on cellphone with fiancee as tree limb kills her
Ram Tamang and Dinesh Subedi
NY men charged with luring underage girls to South Burlington hotel

Latest News

community health centers
Sanders announces $33 million funding for community health centers
community health centers
$33M emergency funding to Vt. Community Health Centers
F-35′s scheduled for night flying for month of April
Manure spread
Vermont’s Manure spreading ban ends