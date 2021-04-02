Sanders weighs in on pension deficit: ‘Pensions are promises’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Senator Bernie Sanders says pensions are promises made to workers and they must be kept.

His comment comes as the state faces a $3 billion deficit in the retirement funds for public sector employees.

The Vermont House Democrats have proposed a plan that would require teachers to pay more money into the system, stay in the workforce longer and receive fewer benefits.

Teachers and unions are fighting it.

Sanders says he will work with the legislature to find a solution.

“This is significantly and primarily a state issue but I do look forward to working with the unions and the state to see to see that we can come up with a fair program that solves the needs of everybody,” Sanders said.

The plan that lawmakers proposed also injects $150 million in federal funds to help close that $3 billion gap.

