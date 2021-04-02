SUNY Plattsburgh nursing students play key role in vaccination campaign

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the vaccine rollout continues in New York’s North Country, a group of volunteer, SUNY Plattsburgh nursing students are getting some vital hands-on experience.

Just over 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were given out at a recent Clinton County Health Department vaccination clinic and the crew at table five were doing their part. “I’m really excited they are allowing us to be a part of history,” said Emily Glennon, one of the SUNY students.

Since February, 20 students have put on their red and black scrubs every Thursday and Friday for their four-hour shifts at the county-run clinic. “It’s the skill of actually giving the injection, it’s doing the documentation, it’s drawing up this precious medication,” said Cheryl Kabeli, an assistant professor in the SUNY Plattsburgh nursing program.

The work also includes providing education on the vaccine to those waiting 15 minutes after receiving it. “It’s community resources available to them, and most importantly a fact sheet on the Moderna vaccine,” said Danny Hoff, a junior in the program.

The students say it’s given them a chance to take what they have learned over the last four years in the classroom and use it in real-world scenarios. “One of the biggest things I’ve learned is how to communicate with people and make them feel more comfortable,” Glennon said.

And they say the clinic is showing them more than just how to administer a vaccine. “Reassuring people, definitely, because there is a lot of anxiety around the vaccine, a lot of misconception,” Hoff said.

And they’re learning that compassion and hand-holding is an essential component of the job. “Just making people feel comfortable and feel safe. I feel like that’s something I would want someone to do for me,” Glennon said.

“I am so proud of this,” Kabeli said.

On average, the students give about 150 shots a day. They say they wanted to give back, even cutting their own winter breaks short. “If I could help vaccinate and help to end it,” Hoff said.

And helping a community they say has given them so much in their four years. “I love helping people,” Glennon said. “I’m just happy to help out.”

