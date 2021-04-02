Upper Valley program aims to coordinate police response for those with special needs

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - Police officers routinely respond to calls from people suffering from mental illness. But other incidents may involve those with developmental disabilities, which police say can escalate an already tense situation. A program to better coordinate those police responses is now expanding in the Upper Valley.

“She is a happy, healthy girl and has a lot of intelligence,” said Kevin Keller of Etna, whose 25-year-old daughter, Ali, has autism. “My nightmare is that Ali is lost at some point and I can’t find her. I literally have nightmares about that.”

Ali has very limited verbal skills, which means if she was ever in trouble, or confronted by police, Keller says she would not be able to communicate with officers. “They may assume, ‘I’m saying this, she understands it.’ And that is not the case. She does not understand,” he said.

But police in Hartford now know who Ali is. She’s part of the department’s newly launched special needs information program. “Certain things like being non-verbal or having a different reaction dealing with a police officer, it could lead to to a situation that would be possibly a use-of-force situation,” said Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brad Vail.

The program started in Lebanon two years ago, in partnership with the Special Needs Support Center of the Upper Valley. There are 32 people enrolled who suffer from a range of issues including dementia, bipolar disorder, and epilepsy. Those illnesses are listed along with other useful information for officers. “Things like triggers, what will calm you down. So, it enables us to better serve those individuals,” Vail said.

Police say the more they know ahead of time, the better equipped they are to resolve a situation peacefully. And family members say the program means peace of mind. “Anything that can help us feel that Ali is in a safer, better place in this world,” Keller said.

The Special Needs Support Center is currently working with other towns around the Upper Valley to expand the program further.

