UVM Women’s Soccer blanked by Binghamton

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team saw a first half tally disallowed on a debatable offside call, then conceded twice in less than 40 seconds en route to a 2-0 defeat on a snowy Thursday afternoon at Virtue Field. With the loss, Vermont drops to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in America East play.

The Cats thought they had a breakthrough in the 16th minute when Montpelier native Cricket Basa slipped behind the defense and slotted one into the bottom right corner, but the linesman ruled she was beyond the last defender just before Alyssa Oviedo passed her the ball, wiping out the tally for offside.

Binghamton responded ten minutes later when Ivana Pjetri was able to stay onside on a very similar play to give the Bearcats the lead. Then just 36 seconds later, Stefania Piantadosi lofted a ball towards cage from outside the box, allowing the wind on a blustery day to do the rest, dropping it over Lydia Kessel’s head and into the goal.

The Cats mustered just four shots on the afternoon and failed to score for the second time in four games this Spring. Their next contest is slated for Sunday afternoon at Maine.

