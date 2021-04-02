Vermont state leaders to address rise in COVID cases

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise nationwide, including here in Vermont.

Vermont is reporting 233 new cases, raising the total number of cases to more than 19,500. 227 people have died.

Chittenden County is seeing a surge with 819 cases in the last 14 days, 86 were just Thursday.

With another holiday weekend approaching, the CDC is urging those celebrating Easter and Passover to limit interactions.

On Friday, Vermont state leaders will give an update on the pandemic.

We expect to hear about the soaring cases among young people, especially those in their 20s.

Three different groups where able to register for a vaccine this week, including those 50 plus, families with immunocompromised kids and BIPOC, so we expect to hear an update on the vaccination rollout. The next group to register is 40 plus this coming Monday.

We’ll also let you know if any rules are loosened.

Join the press conference Friday morning at 11 a.m. right here on Channel 3.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.