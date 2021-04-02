Advertisement

Vermont’s Manure spreading ban ends

Manure spread
Manure spread(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s winter manure spreading ban ends, Thursday, April 1st. But with the snow that has fallen on many fields, Thursday, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is issuing a spring reminder to Vermont farmers and custom manure applicators.

The Agency of Agriculture says until the good weather returns, manure cannot be applied to fields that are frozen or snow-covered, or fields that are saturated, likely to runoff, or any other off-site movement regardless of nutrient management plan recommendations.

For more information, please visit, Agency of Agriculture and Food Markets website.

