Your MAX advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clearing skies will lead the way to a sunny start to the weekend!

Saturday, high pressure will be in control and bring us sunny skies, with highs in the mid 40s.

Easter Sunday won’t be quite as pretty. There will be some clouds, but it should remain dry and afternoon highs will be just a couple of degrees milder, reaching the mid to upper 40s.

A quiet stretch of spring weather can be expected during the week. A possible fly in the ointment is a low pressure retrograding back in our direction early in the week. An isolated shower is possible in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Tuesday will be a touch cooler, with highs in the 40s, but we’ll be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

