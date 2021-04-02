BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a much quieter day after the April Fools’ Day storm. It will, however, remain quite chilly for this time of year. A few flurries may linger this morning. Otherwise, it will become partly sunny this afternoon, with brisk highs only in the low to mid 30s. Fortunately, we have decent weather on the way for Easter Weekend. Saturday will be sunny, with highs in the mid 40s. Easter will have some clouds...partly sunny skies...but highs will be a bit warmer in the upper 40s to near 50.

A quiet stretch of spring weather can be expected during the week. A possible fly in the ointment is a low pressure retrograding back in our direction early in the week. An isolated shower is possible in the Northeast Kingdom on Monday, otherwise it will be partly sunny. Tuesday will be a touch cooler, with highs in the 40s, but we’ll be in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

