Craft fair to be held at University Mall

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of cancellations and postponements, craft shows are finally making a triumphant return to the Green Mountain State.

The Vermont Holiday Craft Shop is bringing back the craft fair on Saturday -- the first in our area since the pandemic began.

It’s taking place in the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers tell us they’re expecting about 45 artists to show up and put their art on display.

They also say it’s a great way to safely get out, boasting a large open space and regular ventilation.

“It’s a great opportunity to get back out, socialize with people again and support those local artists that are trying so hard to bring Vermont handmade products to people’s attention,” says co-owner of The Vermont Holiday Craft Shop, Lauren Skellie.

Artists will be lined up along the main walkway of the mall, spanning from Target to Applebees.

