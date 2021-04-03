Craft fair to be held at University Mall

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After more than a year of cancellations and postponements, craft shows are finally making a triumphant return to the Green Mountain State.

The Vermont Holiday Craft Shop is bringing back the craft fair on Saturday -- the first in our area since the pandemic began.

It’s taking place in the University Mall in South Burlington from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Organizers tell us they’re expecting about 45 artists to show up and put their art on display.

They also say it’s a great way to safely get out, boasting a large open space and regular ventilation.

“It’s a great opportunity to get back out, socialize with people again and support those local artists that are trying so hard to bring Vermont handmade products to people’s attention,” says co-owner of The Vermont Holiday Craft Shop, Lauren Skellie.

Artists will be lined up along the main walkway of the mall, spanning from Target to Applebees.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.