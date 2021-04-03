Hampton Inn-Parking Garage project cancelled

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The stalled hotel and parking garage project in Montpelier is cancelled.

The Montpelier City Manager says The Hilton Corporation withdrew from the agreement, with the Capitol Plaza, over concerns of ongoing legal delays and no clear construction timeline.

The Capitol Plaza made the deal with Hilton in September of 2017, with a goal to start construction in November of 2018 , then it was pushed to March of 2019.

Nearly $1-Million dollars has been spent on the hotel project in financing and legal fees, by the Capitol Plaza.

The city also spent more than a million voter-approved dollars on the parking garage project.

Parking revenue was supposed to pay for the debt payments, but now, the money will come from property taxes in the city.

