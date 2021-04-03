Advertisement

Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.M. leaves seven people shot, three dead

A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Seven people have been shot in a mass shooting at 7th and Kidder Streets, according to Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams.

The shootings happened around midnight.

“There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house,” Williams said. “At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased. They are not being identified until the next of kin has been notified.”

Chief Williams says they do not have a motive for the shooting.

“We do not feel the general public is in any danger at this time and we are working to get suspects identified,” Williams said.

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials dismayed by spike in COVID cases
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash
N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
File photo
Vt. to allow 3-foot distancing in schools; COVID surge prompts student testing

Latest News

What to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, April 4
In this image made from a video released by hsnews.com.tw, passengers are helped to climb out...
Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest in deadly train crash
We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction
Bikram Yoga Williston at the Center for Strong Mind, Strong Body is offering a special class on...
Williston yoga studio giving attention to Sexual Violence Awareness Month