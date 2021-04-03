The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Jersey native is bringing Italian flavor to Essex Junction.

The Food Bar, located on Park Street, opened up for service on Friday.

We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare, smoothies, and cocktails.

While the restaurant serves as a short-order joint, seated customers will be waited on by a bartender or cocktail waitress.

The owner says she’s excited to open up shop in the up-and-coming area.

“I definitely miss a lot of the New Jersey stuff I had, like pork roll egg and cheese and you know, really good Italian pasta and things like that. I felt that Essex could really do with some of the stuff I’m offering. It is done in more sit down places but an Italian deli pretty much does not exist in the state of Vermont,” says owner Alexandra Morano.

The Food Bar is open on Saturday, April 3 from 7:30 am to 10 pm, but closes on Sunday for Easter.

They’ll re-open in full swing on Wednesday.

