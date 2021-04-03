Advertisement

What to do Saturday, April 4

What to do this Saturday
What to do this Saturday(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you like scavenger hunts and you like easter, you’ll have a blast with this easter egg hunt. Essex Park and Recreation Department have put a new twist on an old tale.

Here’s how the event will work this year:

First, you’ll grab your basket, then you’ll scan the list of participating parks, and pick the one closest to you. Then you’ll collect up to 10 eggs. Next exchange your eggs for a bag of goodies. You can find the tent station located in your park to make the switch. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

And if you want to learn a little bit about Burlington’s Natural History, we have just the place to do it.

Petra Cliffs Naturalists are hosting a walk through Ethan Allen Park Saturday afternoon. They’ll be discussing the diverse forests in Burlington’s Downtown. You’ll be able to identify specific species of trees and find out how human influence has shaped the park over the years. This event will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will cost $15 to register.

Another outdoor activity is this Family scavenger hunt. There won’t be any eggs at this hunt, but there will some spring nature finds. Point au Roche State Park is welcoming all ages to join a park naturalist on this outdoor adventure. The event will start at 10 a.m.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials dismayed by spike in COVID cases
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash
N.H. authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Claremont Wednesday.
Claremont man dies in officer-involved shooting
File photo
Vt. to allow 3-foot distancing in schools; COVID surge prompts student testing

Latest News

We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction
Bikram Yoga Williston at the Center for Strong Mind, Strong Body is offering a special class on...
Williston yoga studio giving attention to Sexual Violence Awareness Month
You can find the artists lined up along the main walkway of the mall, spanning from Target to...
Craft fair to be held at University Mall
Racial gap in vaccinations remains at 13% despite BIPOC-focused clinics