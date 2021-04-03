What to do Saturday, April 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Saturday.

If you like scavenger hunts and you like easter, you’ll have a blast with this easter egg hunt. Essex Park and Recreation Department have put a new twist on an old tale.

Here’s how the event will work this year:

First, you’ll grab your basket, then you’ll scan the list of participating parks, and pick the one closest to you. Then you’ll collect up to 10 eggs. Next exchange your eggs for a bag of goodies. You can find the tent station located in your park to make the switch. The event will go from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

And if you want to learn a little bit about Burlington’s Natural History, we have just the place to do it.

Petra Cliffs Naturalists are hosting a walk through Ethan Allen Park Saturday afternoon. They’ll be discussing the diverse forests in Burlington’s Downtown. You’ll be able to identify specific species of trees and find out how human influence has shaped the park over the years. This event will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will cost $15 to register.

Another outdoor activity is this Family scavenger hunt. There won’t be any eggs at this hunt, but there will some spring nature finds. Point au Roche State Park is welcoming all ages to join a park naturalist on this outdoor adventure. The event will start at 10 a.m.

