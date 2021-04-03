Advertisement

Williston yoga studio giving attention to Sexual Violence Awareness Month

Bikram Yoga Williston at the Center for Strong Mind, Strong Body is offering a special class on...
By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - April is Sexual Violence Awareness Month and one Williston yoga spot is doing their part to help survivors.

Bikram Yoga Williston at the Center for Strong Mind, Strong Body is offering a special class on Saturday -- a donation-based Buti yoga class.

Attendees are encouraged to donate whatever they can, with proceeds going to HOPE Works Vermont.

Social worker, yoga teacher and survivor Kira Krier headed the project to bring awareness to the issue.

“It’s a time to really honor survivors’ voices and bring forth how prevalent sexual assault and sexual violence is in our communities, in our state, and in our country,” says Krier.

The class begins at 4 p.m., for anyone signed up. However, the class is already full, with the studio operating at 50 percent capacity.

But you don’t need to do yoga to do your part -- you can donate to HOPE Works here.

