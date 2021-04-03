BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold start to April, we’ve finally had warmer temperatures on Saturday. Easter Sunday is also looking nice, though a touch breezy. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll be watching a low pressure possibly retrograding a bit into our region on Monday. An isolated shower is possible in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

A quiet stretch of weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with highs well into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then into the low 60s on Thursday. Unfortunately, the risk for brush fires is on the rise, so we could use some rain. The chance for showers will arrive Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.