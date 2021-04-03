Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cold start to April, we’ve finally had warmer temperatures on Saturday. Easter Sunday is also looking nice, though a touch breezy. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll be watching a low pressure possibly retrograding a bit into our region on Monday. An isolated shower is possible in the Northeast Kingdom and Northern New Hampshire, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

A quiet stretch of weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with highs well into the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and then into the low 60s on Thursday. Unfortunately, the risk for brush fires is on the rise, so we could use some rain. The chance for showers will arrive Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 50s, and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials dismayed by spike in COVID cases
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
dave with weather
Late Night Weather Forecast
wx
Friday Weathercast