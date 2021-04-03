Advertisement

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far April has been unseasonably cold, but thankfully that will change starting this weekend. Today will be sunny and pleasant, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A very weak system will pass through tonight with partly cloudy skies. An isolated snow shower is possible, but that’s about it. Easter will be partly sunny and a bit breezy, but warmer. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

A low pressure off the coast may actually back up a bit on Monday and bring a few showers to the Northeast Kingdom. Otherwise it will be partly sunny. Partly sunny skies will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with highs well in the 50s. The next chance for showers won’t be until Friday. Though the spring weather will be delightful, the brush fire risk is also on the rise, so keep that in mind.

Your MAX advantage Forecast