6 Stony Brook sails past UVM Women’s Lax

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s lacrosse team got off to a fast start, but ultimately couldn’t slow down #6 Stony Brook in a 19-8 defeat Saturday at Virtue Field. With the loss, Vermont falls to 3-4 overall and 3-2 in America East.

Ava Vasile had a solid day for the Catamounts, racking up a pair of goals and assists each, but Ally Kennedy was even better. The Seawolf middie scored seven goals to pace Stony Brook.

The Cats will look to put an end to their three-game skid next Saturday at UMass-Lowell.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.