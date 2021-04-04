Advertisement

A new state office hopes to bring jobs and money to the Granite State

Granite state promotes outdoor rec
Granite state promotes outdoor rec(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A new state office created to promote New Hampshire’s outdoor recreation assets has its first leader. Scott Crowder has been hired as the first director of the office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development. The office was established to expand the state’s workforce and attract businesses by supporting the state’s outdoor economy. Crowder is the founder of the North American Pond Hockey Classic and has experience in marketing, tourism, and economic development. According to Granite Outdoor Alliance, New Hampshire’s outdoor industry provides 37,000 jobs and $528 million in state and local taxes.

