Air Guard to train at night with F-35s over next 3 weeks

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Air National Guard will be training at night with F-35 fighter jets over the next three weeks.

The training starts Tuesday with takeoffs scheduled between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and landings happening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. in South Burlington. The training will run from Tuesday through next Saturday, then April 13 through April 16, followed by April 20 through April 22. Lt. Col. Trevor Callens, the 134th Fighter Squadron director of operations, said night flying proficiency is a “crucial” component of training.

