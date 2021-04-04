Castleton teen raising money for struggling farmers

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Castleton teen is working to raise money for Vermont farmers in need.

Madison Spafford is a 16-year-old currently attending Middlebury Union High School.

She grew up with a deep connection to farming, and knows its been a tough year for farmers.

So, when she was trying to think of ways to get involved in the community for Miss Vermont Teen USA, she created Boots ‘N Bows.

On social media, Spafford sells tiny bows to be worn by pets or livestock. Then, she asks customers to send pictures of their animals wearing them to be posted on social media.

Each bow is $1, and she’s already raised $1,600 since December.

“My goal was $100 in a month and I’ve only been doing it a couple of months now and we already have almost 2,000. So, I’m very happy about it, it makes me happy knowing other people show support for farmers,” she says.

The money goes to the Vermont Farm Fund, which then disperses the cash to struggling farmers.

