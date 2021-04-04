Christians observe second Easter Sunday during pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Christianity’s holiest holiday, parishioners across the state found safe ways to practice with their places of worship.

This Easter Sunday is the second during this ongoing pandemic. But this year, more information about COVID-19 allows some churches to gather in-person and others to stream their services.

“We’ve come a long way in this last year. Many of our parishioners now have been vaccinated,” said Msgr. Richard Lavalley of St. Francis Xavier Church.

Lavalley has been with the Winooski church for 30 years and now is celebrating its first in-person Easter service in two years.

“It’s always a wonderful feeling. I missed it last year because we did it last year, we did the prayers, we did everything, but it missed something, and that’s the people of God, the people in the pews,” said Lavalley.

A new parishioner, Amanda Nattress, had her baptism, first communion, and confirmation rites for church admission postponed when the pandemic hit. However, during this holy week, those were allowed to proceed, and with vaccinations, she says she’s grateful her family experienced them with her.

“It’s a sigh of relief to know that the people I’ve loved and kept so far are finally able to be near me at such a special and pivotal moment in my life,” said Nattress.

The church says many members are now vaccinated, and they follow strict guidelines for COVID, including masking up and only allowing 135 people in per service. Plus, parishioners need to get tickets ahead of time for the big services. Many of those in attendance this Easter say they feel comfortable going in person.

”They’re excited to come back and to be safe. They’re excited to see each other and celebrate as a family,” said Fr. Joseph Sanderson of St. Francis Xavier.

“If we are not feeling safe or concerned about the COVID, then we could not come to our church. That’s always our prerogative, but we should have the choice to come to church,” said parishioner Dianna Leclerc.

Over at College Street Congregational in Burlington, they’re choosing a different approach. They have been completely remote since early into the pandemic.

Sunday’s Easter service was broadcast on YouTube. The pastor normally is also preaching from home, however, on this special occasion, he conducted the service alone in the sanctuary.

“There’s a lot that we’ve gained over this last year, but there’s a fair amount of loss as well. So. to be able to experience this reminder of the beauty we have waiting for us is a positive thing,” said Rev. Ken White of the College Street Congregational Church.

White says this pandemic has expanded his congregation’s reach. He says he’s hoping for herd immunity, when parishioners can practice in person together once again. But for now, he says they are content continuing remotely.

“The church is the people. The worship is the space in time that we declare to be sacred together,” said White.

Related Stories:

Religious leaders mark 2nd year of pandemic Holy Week

COVID rules prompt Vermont churches to get creative

Vermont’s Catholic bishop shares message of hope during pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic forces churches, synagogues to shift services online

Easter Sunday service held online

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.