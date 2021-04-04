Advertisement

Creative egg hunt sends families out for an adventure

Fairfax
Fairfax(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an egg-cellent day for some families in Fairfax who got enjoyed a COVID-safe Easter egg hunt. Organizers hid about 50 large plastic eggs on a trail in the woods by the parks and recreation department. In non-pandemic years they’d allow kids to collect as many as possible. But this year’s contactless event had the kids spot and count the eggs rather than take them home. Afterwards they were treated to a bag of goodies.

Organizers say they wanted families to still feel part of their community.

“We’re putting on opportunities for them to get out of the house and be active and stay active especially when we’ve been dealing with a really long winter. So for us it’s just been like we want to make sure things are always going on that you can see your neighbors even if you’re masked and distanced,” said Brian LaClair, Fairfax Parks and Recreation Dept. Director.

Kids even got a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. health officials dismayed by spike in COVID cases
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy/File
New charges: Driver did not cross into bikers’ lane in NH crash
U.S. Capitol Police identified the officer killed in the attack Friday as William 'Billy'...
Man rams car into 2 Capitol police; 1 officer, driver killed
We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Latest News

Health officials urge non-vaccinated people to stay home for Easter
Health officials urge non-vaccinated people to stay home for Easter
South Burlington
Craft show returns for the first time in a year
Rutland
Police investigating teenager's suspicious death
Scott Ross of Scott Ross Woodworking sells his goods at the UMall craft fair Saturday.
Craft show returns for the first time in a year