Families enjoy creative, contactless egg hunt

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - It was an egg-cellent day for some families in Fairfax who enjoyed a COVID-safe Easter egg hunt Saturday.

Organizers hid about 50 large eggs on a trail in the woods by the Parks and Recreation Department. In non-pandemic years they’d allow kids to collect as many as possible. But this year’s contactless event had the kids spot and count the eggs rather than take them home. Afterwards they were treated to a bag of goodies. Organizers say they wanted families to still feel part of their community.

“We’re putting on opportunities for them to get out of the house and be active and stay active, especially when we’ve been dealing with a really long winter. So, for us it’s just been like, we want to make sure things are always going on that you can see your neighbors, even if you’re masked and distanced,” said Brian LaClair, Fairfax Parks and Recreation Dept. Director.

Kids even got a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny.

Health officials urge non-vaccinated people to stay home for Easter
