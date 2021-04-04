Health officials urge non-vaccinated people to stay home for Easter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Easter weekend, the state of Vermont is warning it may not be safe yet to gather with your family.

The Vermont Health Department says it is safe to gather with multiple households only if everyone is fully vaccinated. If you’ve only gotten one shot of a double dose, or if it’s been less than two weeks since you got your second shot, you can still be with others, but health officials are urging you to wear a mask while inside.

If you aren’t vaccinated, officials are asking you to stay home and avoid crowds.

“You’ve got high numbers. You’ve got a lot of people out and about. This isn’t the weekend to go to a party with a lot of people with no masks on. Probably not a good idea. So when in doubt, stay home, stay safe,” said Deputy Health Commissioner Tracy Dolan.

On Friday, Vermont health officials said surging COVID case counts over the past week are the highest they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.

