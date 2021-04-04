Looking ahead: Week of April 5

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what stories we have on our radar for this upcoming week.

In this week’s Coronavirus headlines Vermont is adding pharmacy partners to help roll out vaccines. These include CVS locations in Essex, Rutland, and Williston. Starting Monday, Hannaford will offer vaccines at 12 locations.

Officials say those who are vaccinated will now be allowed to visit Vermont hospitals, although hospitals are allowed to set their own guidelines. Visitors will have to present their vaccination cards as evidence.

On Tuesday in New York, if you are 16 years old or older you will be eligible to register for your COVID-19 Vaccine.

Also happening this Monday are some changes to the Lake Champlain Ferry Schedule.

If you’re looking to take The Charlotte, traveling from Vermont through Essex New York, it will be running hourly from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

And departing from New York to Vermont the ferry will be running every hour on the half-hour from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. The Grand Isle, VT - Plattsburgh, NY crossing will have extended boat service hours. For the full schedule check out the Ferry’s website.

A lot is happening towards the end of the week.

Small business relief program applications will open this Thursday, April 8.

Eligible applicants may qualify for grants equal to 45 percent of their gross earned revenue. The maximum amount available for a single grant award is $10 million. The total money reserved for eligible applicants is $2 billion.

Those who will be eligible are live venues, promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organizations, museums, movie theaters, and talent representatives. You must have 50 full-time employees to qualify. To learn more check out the SBA’s website.

This Thursday at 7 p.m. is The Vermont Holocaust Memorial’s Annual Holocaust Remembrance Event.

The commemoration will take place virtually this year. This event will feature, prayer, a candle-lighting ceremony, and some key speakers. The annual celebration is meant to honor the memory of those who died, and pay tribute to rescuers and survivors of the Holocaust. The event is free, but you do need to register.

Also happening this Thursday is a community blood drive.

Adirondack Regional Blood Center is hosting the drive at Elizabethtown Community Hospital in New York from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance, you can do so by calling (518) 585-3761. Donors should bring their donor card or another form of ID with them to their appointment. They will also need to go through a covid-screening process before they can donate blood. To learn more about eligibility requirements check out their webpage.

