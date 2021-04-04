Man sent to hospital after trooper-involved crash

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash caused by a Vermont State Trooper sent one man to the hospital Saturday.

It happened just after noon in Bradford. Police say Trooper Jason Haley collided head-on into another car, when he was making a right hand turn on US Route 5. Haley was responding to an emergency call.

The trooper wasn’t injured, but the other driver, 62-year-old Daniel Lamphere of Bath, New Hampshire, was transported to the hospital. Police say they don’t have any more information on Lamphere’s condition.

