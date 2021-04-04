Advertisement

Milton jewelry business has work featured on popular television shows

By Elissa Borden
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont jewelry maker is seeing her work hit Hollywood.

Danielle Nicole Enright is the founder of Milton-based Abrau Jewelry.

Her work is regularly featured on The Vampire Diaries, The Young and the Restless, and as of this week, Law and Order’s newest spin-off, Organized Crime.

After a tough path to get here, Enright says it’s a true testament to never give up.

“And so for me, that’s the takeaway, I know so many people are losing their jobs due to COVID and all of these unprecedented times and I feel like, you know, hang in there, follow your passion, there’s always hope and don’t’ give up. So, that’s kind of how I feel about this. I feel like it’s a triumph story,” says Enright.

To learn more about Abrau Jewelry, visit their website and tune in to Channel 3′s Made in Vermont on Monday April 12th at 6 p.m.

