Montpelier police review committee to hold public hearing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier Police Review Committee wants to hear from the community on how to strengthen the relationship between the public and officers.

The committee is holding a public hearing Monday evening. They say they want to hear about residents’ experiences with police in the city. They’re also looking for suggestions on how to improve the department and increase public trust.

WCAX News spoke to a few people downtown about what they’d like to see change.

Peter Lincoln said he doesn’t think they department needs any reform.

“I think over the last couple of years, things have changed and gotten better,” Lincoln said. “At one time, it did seem like there was too many of them for a small community, but I have no complaints. I know it’s gotten better.”

Elaine Ball thinks there are several things that need to change, including which circumstances police are required to respond to.

“We need community resources and connections available to the people in our community who are the most in need, so homeless advocates and mental health care professionals being able to respond to domestic incidents rather than armed police, I think is a vital reform in any community,” Ball said.

Joey Smith says he feels safe in Montpelier and believes police are to thank.

“Things have seemed to have gotten a lot safer around town. Like coming home from the store late at night,” Smith said.

The public hearing will be held virtually on zoom from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

