Police investigating teenager’s suspicious death

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland City Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 19-year-old.

Police say they found the teenager’s body around 6:40 Saturday morning at the Quality Inn on Main Street. They have not named the victim. Multiple departments are covering the case, including the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and the Narcotics Investigation unit.

An autopsy will be performed in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

This story is developing, and we will update this article as we learn more.

