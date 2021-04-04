Advertisement

Poultney, Bethel and Lyndon get community planning grants

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says three towns have received state planning grants totaling $262,000 from a program aimed at making communities more livable and walkable. Poultney, Bethel and Lyndon have been awarded Better Connections grants. Sarah Pelkey, Poultney’s economic development coordinator, told the Rutland Herald that the town’s $75,000 grant will be used to develop a plan that will connect its downtown to existing recreational assets, such as Slate Valley Trails. Scott said in a written release that Bethel and Lyndon will use their grants on plans for making their village downtowns safer and easier in which to walk around, and to connect them to other town assets.

