UPDATE: Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RUTLAND CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say another teenager is responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old Saturday.

They say 18-year-old Kahliq Richardson turned himself in yesterday afternoon for shooting and killing Jonah Pandiani, 19. It happened when both were in a room at the Quality Inn together. Police say they found the teenager’s body around 6:40 Saturday morning at the motel on Main Street.

A Superior Court Judge was provided an Affidavit supporting probable cause that Richardson committed the Offense of Manslaughter when he shot Pandiani with the firearm. But, Richardson is not in jail. He’s been released from police custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

