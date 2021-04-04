UVM Field Hockey picks up first win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a tough start to the season which included a heartbreaking shootout loss on Wednesday, the UVM Field Hockey team finally got its first win since October 27th, 2019 Saturday afternoon at Moulton-Winder Field. The 3-1 victory over UNH moves the Cats to 1-6 overall and 1-4 in conference play in this Spring campaign.

The Cats got on the board on a deflection from Kate Hall in the first half, then followed that up with two more from Bailey Matthews in the second. Goalie Sierra Espland made six saves compared to just one goal allowed in the win.

“I think they wanted this one badly and it really showed,” said head coach Kate Pfeifer after the game. “They’ve just gained some confidence the last couple matches that we can beat these teams. We can put up shots on goal, we can score, and I think finally some tough matches that we had early on in the season and some of the things we were up against in those matches, it’s starting to pay off for us now that we’re gaining confidence and scoring.”

UVM returns to the pitch when they host Albany on Thursday.

