What to do, Sunday April 4

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Easter Sunday.

North Country Alliance Church is hosting an Easter Breakfast for those in need. What is a better way to start the morning than helping others? This is a tradition for the Plattsburgh church. If you or someone you know could use a hot meal this Easter, you can reserve your spot online.

If you’re looking to have an active day Point au Roche State Park is hosting a guided tour starting at 3 p.m. You can join the park naturalists to explore the park and look for animal and plant life. This will be a two to three-mile adventure and all ages are welcome. The event is free and will go for about an hour and a half.

Last but certainly not least is an Easter Egghunt.

Faith Community Church in Barre is hosting a hunt for any age starting at 3 p.m. The event is free, all you have to do is show up with a basket and let the kids explore, and have fun.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.