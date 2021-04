YCQM: April 4, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - THIS SUNDAY ON YOU CAN QUOTE ME, UVM SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PROVOST PATTY PRELOCK AND ARTS AND SCIENCES DEAN BILL FALLS JOIN US TO DISCUSS BUDGET CUTS AT THE UNIVERSITY. WE’LL ALSO LOOK INTO RISING DEMENTIA DEATHS AMONG VERMONTERS DURING THE PANDEMIC. CAT VIGLIENZONI JOINS US TO DISCUSS HER SPECIAL REPORT AND TIPS FOR FAMILIES NAVIGATING AN ALZHEIMER’S DIAGNOSIS.

Host: Darren Perron

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.