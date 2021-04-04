BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - I hope everyone had a great Easter! The weather was really delightful over the weekend. Unfortunately, the risk for brush fires is high.

A low pressure system near Nova Scotia will actually retrograde back to the west a little bit on Monday. That low may touch off an isolated shower in New Hampshire. Otherwise it will be partly sunny east of the Champlain Valley, and mostly sunny west. Highs will be back into the low 50s. Tuesday will be a fair day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

Very pleasant but dry weather will continue through Friday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 50s, then we’ll get into the 60s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be on the mild side...mainly in the 40s. Though it will be very nice for being outdoors, we need rain, and the risk for brush fires will remain high. There’s the chance for some showers on Saturday, but then Sunday will have a return to dry weather.

