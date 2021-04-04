Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Easter! We have another pleasant day on the way. It will be a touch on the breezy side, but nothing bad. Highs today will get into the low 50s. Overall, Monday is looking like a quiet day, though a retrograding low pressure may touch off a few showers in Northern New Hampshire.

A quiet stretch of spring weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday. It will be partly sunny each day, with highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, into the low 60s Thursday, and around 60 on Friday. The next chance for any showers doesn’t look to arrive until Saturday. Though the weather will be beautiful during the week, the risk for brush fires will remain high.

