Backcountry skier injured in fall on Mount Washington

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A warning about playing in the backcountry after a skier tumbles down a popular route called “Main Gully” on Mount Washington.

US Forest Service Snow Rangers were trying to get a helicopter to rescue a 61-year-old man whose boot released from his binding before his first turn, send him down the full length of the trail on Saturday.

Because of the trees and limited landing zone, a helicopter couldn’t land. And because it was getting dark, they couldn’t use a cable hoist.

Crews went in and took the man down in a harness. He was then taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

