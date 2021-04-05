Businesses react to scrapped Montpelier hotel, parking deck project

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A project to bring a brand new Hilton hotel and parking deck to Montpelier has been scrapped.

Voters approved a $1 million bond for the development three years ago. But after a group of residents continued to appeal the permits, the Hilton Corporation backed out citing concerns with the ongoing legal delays and lack of clarity around the construction timeline.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to learn they’re not going forward with the project,” said Bobbie Roehm, who owns Roam Vermont.

“Parking has been a problem in Montpelier for years and this was a big opportunity for that to change,” said Knayte Lander, who owns Buch Spieler Records.

Business owners in Montpelier are not happy to hear the project to build a parking garage with 358 spaces has fallen through.

“We have to park several blocks away and walk in,” Roehm said.

Roehm says finding parking near her store on Langdon Street is an ongoing struggle for both customers and employees.

“Not so much right now because of the pandemic. There are more parking spaces right now that are closer to the store because state offices right now don’t have employees, but they’ll be coming back at some point and we’ll be getting back to normal and when they do, parking will be a challenge all over again,” she said.

Down the street at Buch Spieler Records, Lander says some customers avoid going into the store because of the lack of parking.

“We have to drive to people’s houses to buy their record collections because they won’t drive into Montpelier just to drop off their records for us to buy off of them,” Lander said.

As for the $1.1 million that the taxpayers approved for this project, Mayor Anne Watson says the city will have to use that money to pay off the debt and take annual payments from property taxes.

“The original plan was that there would be no need for taxpayer dollars for this project,” Watson said. “But of course, now that there is no garage, there’s no revenue and so we’ll need to be collecting what we have spent already, unfortunately, from the general fund and ultimately from taxpayers.”

Watson says there is currently no plan for a replacement project.

