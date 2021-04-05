Advertisement

Couple leaves $144K to state wildlife, K-9 programs

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A couple who enjoyed New Hampshire’s outdoors have left $144,000 from their estate to the state Fish and Game Department for its K-9 and endangered wildlife programs.

Clarence and Gertrude Sleeper, of Littleton, traveled through New England and other areas, skied, gardened, and had three dogs.

The Caledonian-Record reports they died in December 2019 in what was determined to be a murder-suicide after both had suffered health issues and limited mobility.

Late last month, the Executive Council authorized the department to accept the donation to help the programs survive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
Man sent to hospital after trooper-involved crash
Scott Ross of Scott Ross Woodworking sells his goods at the UMall craft fair Saturday.
Craft show returns for the first time in a year
FILE
Health officials urge nonvaccinated people to stay home for Easter
We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction

Latest News

University of New Hampshire
Federal appeals court on remote sessions for N.H. House
Brandon, Vt.
Vermont town of Brandon mulls noise ordinance
Masks make it more difficult for police to identify suspects
FILE Photo Bennington
Man arrested in connection to multiple Bennington thefts