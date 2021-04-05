Couple leaves $144K to state wildlife, K-9 programs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A couple who enjoyed New Hampshire’s outdoors have left $144,000 from their estate to the state Fish and Game Department for its K-9 and endangered wildlife programs.

Clarence and Gertrude Sleeper, of Littleton, traveled through New England and other areas, skied, gardened, and had three dogs.

The Caledonian-Record reports they died in December 2019 in what was determined to be a murder-suicide after both had suffered health issues and limited mobility.

Late last month, the Executive Council authorized the department to accept the donation to help the programs survive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.