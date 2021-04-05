Advertisement

Crash closes part of I-91 in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Interstate 91 southbound in the area of mile marker 65, between exits 9 and 10 in Hartland, is closed due to a car crash.

Vermont State Police say the incident is expected to last until further notice.

Drivers are being asked to use exit 10 as a detour to US-5 southbound.

We don’t have many details about the crash but will update this story when we learn more.

