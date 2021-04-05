Dry, windy days leave Vermont facing fire danger

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dryness, relative humidity and wind all play a factor in why the National Weather Service put out a red flag warning for fire burning Sunday.

Capt. Micah Ginzlinger of the South Burlington Fire Department says that means no fires, no matter how small.

“Our concern is that they’re doing their spring cleanup at their house. They have a small pile of wood and leftover leaves and things that they’re going to burn. And our worry is that that’s going to expand. That’s going to get into the grass and move into whatever area is surrounding them,” Ginzlinger explained.

Windy conditions will only help those fires grow, another reason why fire officials are not issuing any burn permits right now.

“Any fire that would start would spread very rapidly,” Colchester Fire Chief Steve Bourgeois said.

Adding to that, National Weather Service Meteorologist Jessica Neiles says our region has seen below-average precipitation.

“We were about 1.2 inches below normal for precipitation. And we’re also starting out April dry. We’re already a 10th of an inched below normal for precipitation,” Neiles said.

Lack of rain mixed with dead trees and dry ground cover are all potential fuel sources for a bush fire, something fire departments in our area have seen already this year.

“We did have a fire up in the interstate just recently that spread very quickly. And we had a hard time stopping it,” Bourgeois said.

“We had a couple fires right when the snow melted. We had a couple when there was some, when there wasn’t any snow on the ground. And we’ve had some since then, as well,” Ginzlinger said.

As for when permits will be given out again, Bourgeois said, “Hold off till the end of the week and see how things go.”

To check the fire danger level in your area, click here to check out The Agency of Natural resources website.

If you have any questions about burn permits, call your local fire department.

